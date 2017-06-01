Save The Date! #DareToInspire to hold a mentoring session for young women

DARE TO INSPIRE, an initiative set up to empower, enlighten and elevate young (Muslim) women will launch its inaugural Mentoring Session on June 10, 2017, at the Laroche Leadership Foundation in Lagos.

The Session provides a platform for young women to observe, interact with, and learn from outstanding established women leaders, experienced business people, leading industry experts and women role models.

Some of the guest speakers include:

Shareefah Abiola Andu – Vast Entrepreneur & Business Strategist, Founder ARABEL Exclusive Islamic Materials Ltd

Dr Maymunah Yusuf – Medical Director/Chief Psychiatriast at Pinnacle Medical Service/Founder Pinnacle Health Radio

Feyisola Surat Abiru – CEO Home and You Ltd/Veteran Interior Designer at the foremost Interior Design and Furniture Manufacturing Coy

Kafilat Araoye – Former General Manager & Group Head – Human Resources Group (GTB) Guaranty Trust Bank PLC

Dr Fatimah Habeebu-Adeyemi – Obstetrics Gynaecologist at Victoria Island Consultancy Hospital/LUTH

Abiola Fausat Bada- Partner and Director of Finance at KPMG Professional Services, one of the Big 4 accounting firms.

Time – 9:00am

Venue – Multipurpose Hall, Laroche Leadership Foundation, Gbagada [before General Hospital], Lagos

To attend the event, Please log on to www.daretoinspire.com.ng or register for the event at http://bit.do/DTIEvents.

For further enquiries/sponsorship/partnership, kindly send an email to [email protected] or [email protected] for more details about the event.

The event is in partnership with Laroche Foundation, VP Cube photofactory, The Accubin, Fesoda Integrated Services, Superheads International Limited, Her.Network, ARABEL Exclusive Islamic Materials Ltd, Deen Talks Nigeria and Women of Rubies.

Official media partners include YNaija, Penzaarville Africa and Dotts Media House.