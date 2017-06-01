‘I am disappointed indeed’ | Kate Henshaw tackles FFK for linking her to Biafra

Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw on Thursday morning lambasted Femi Fani-Kayode for wrongly attributing an article about Biafra to her and subsequently attacking her in a rejoinder.

FFK had mistaken the article ‘Biafra Without Our Consent’ to be written by Kate Henshaw when the real author is Ken Henshaw.

In response, he wrote a rejoinder titled: ‘Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra and Kate Henshaw’s false premise’.

Reacting to the attribution Fani-Kayode, she wrote: “I hear that your good self is writing a rejoinder to an article on Biafra credited to me. I am disappointed indeed. You at least know me even if by recognition and also know people who know me.

“Ken Henshaw is NOT Kate Henshaw.

“At the very least sir, you should verify before writing emails and spreading it round. Thank you with regards I will NOT hesitate to rain curses/abuses on anyone, friend or foe, who continues to credit THAT write up to me!! Get your facts right.”

Fani-Kayode has since apologised for his error and has afterwards rewritten the article. Also writing on Twitter, he said, “My attention has been drawn to the fact that it was not Kate Henshaw but rather Ken Henshaw that made the comments about Biafra.

“What was all over Facebook yesterday was Kate Henshaw Nutall hence the error. I made the point in the essay that since she had not denied it was her I assumed that she wrote it. I regret the error.”