Putin files nomination as independent candidate for 2018 election

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday filed documents to run for re-election next year.

Putin visited the Central Election Commission, handing over his passport and 300,000 signatures required by Russian legislation for those running as independent candidates.

If Putin wins, he would extend his term until 2024, making him the longest-serving Russian leader since dictator Joseph Stalin.

This comes after more than 600 celebrities, politicians and sports figures had gathered in Moscow to formally nominate Putin.

The Russian strongman skipped the ceremony, with the Kremlin citing his busy schedule.

Top opposition leader, Alexei Navalny had earlier been barred from running against Putin by the electoral body.