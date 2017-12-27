NNPC, marketers need to stop accusing each other over fuel scarcity

The Nigerian National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the claim by Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) that it was not supplied fuel is false.

Background:

Fuel marketers had claimed that their deports are empty, denying that they are not hoarding fuel. They claimed that the fuel scarcity was caused by the inability of the NNPC to supply the product to them.

What NNPC said:

NNPC spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu in a statement on said the corporation supplied fuel to the marketers.

“NNPC wishes to affirm that it has supplied appreciable volume to DAPPMA, Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to rid the challenges currently being experienced in the supply and distribution of petroleum products in the country,” the statement read.

“NNPC regrets that DAPPMA which members had taken receipts of products from Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of NNPC and owe the company to the tune of N26.7 billion as at December 21, 2017, has the audacity to indict NNPC unjustifiably.

“The statement by DAPPMA that the current hiccups in the supply of products was due to the inability of the Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) partners of NNPC to deliver on their business obligations is unfounded and self-indicting as many of DAPPMA members patronize the same DSDP international counterparts as the corporation.”

What we think:

Both parties should realise that ordinary Nigerians are bearing the brunt of the fuel scarcity and they need to find solutions, instead of engaging in exchange of blames.

Nigerians are currently suffering the effect of the scarcity and these set of persons are blaming one another instead of fixing the problem.