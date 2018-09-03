Rape Allegation: Theo Ukpaa must talk now, we can’t wait until the end of his honeymoon

Theo Ukpaa

Media practitioner and sacked head of programmes at Linda Ikeji TV, Mr. Theo Ukpaa was accused of rape last week by a presenter named Emilia few days ago. According to Emilia, Theo Ukpaa raped her while she was sixteen years and in Lagos for a modelling audition. Theo has now broken his silence on the controversial issue. In a chat with a media house, he stated that he is fully aware of the allegation and he is not ready to speak about it until he is through with the honeymoon he embarked with his newly wedded wife.

The burden of proof lies with Mr. Ukpaa and his response is unacceptable and a means to buy time until he can find ways to discredit the alleged victim.  Rape is a serious allegation that must not be handle with levity however in Nigeria, accused rapists and sexual predators have gone scot free due to the poor justice system and the culture of silence in the country while the victims have been left to carry the stigma throughout their entire life.

Theo Ukpaa must talk now and settle it once and for all and not hide behind his honeymoon as a way to subvert the law. The allegation has cost him his job at Linda Ikeji TV which means he needs to debunk the claims if truly he is innocent. This could be done with a Yes or No, not by speaking about it at his convenience time. The fact is that the convenient time will never come while the security agencies themselves will feign ignorance of such occurrence.

The victim has spoken out, even if he she has held on to it for a long period of time, she deserves Justice as that is the only thing that could take away the pain. Theo Ukpaa decision to speak after his honeymoon is deceptive and must be rejected outrightly

