Ratnik, La Femme Anjola, Fate of Alakada | 11 Nollywood movies to expect in cinemas

With the ease of coronavirus-induced lockdown, and drive-in cinemas looking like the next big thing on the horizon, all hope for movie-goers isn’t lost. Already, there are reports that cinemas in the country are gearing towards opening, but under safety measures that won’t put anyone at risk. Since March, when the lockdown came, movies scheduled for release had to be pushed back. Here’s a list of movies to expect when it’s legitimately safe to go into cinemas, and if you miss those popcorn and fizzy drinks as well, we have got you.

1. Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner

Toyin Abraham is raising the star power for the fourth volume in the Alakada franchise, bringing in big names like Davido, Peruzzi and Big Brother Naija season 4 winner Mercy Eke. Initially slated for an April release, we can expect Fate of Alakada to be riotous and huge whenever it hits theaters.

2. Ratnik

Dimeji Ajibola’s sci-fi thriller Ratnik didn’t make into cinemas due to the coronavirus pandemic. Set in a remote Africa town during the early days of World War III: A special trooper Sarah Bello returns home from the war-front to find her only sister at the verge of becoming the undead due to the abuse of a certain chemical substance. The race to save her life begins a new kind of war where the most advanced war machine known to man is unveiled.

Ratnik has got Osas Ighodaro in an exoskeleton war suit and Bolanle Ninalowo looking suitably brute. And there are explosions and action zooms too.

3. This Lady Called Life

Nollywood hasn’t been big on movies that revolve around cooking, and that’s why Kayode’s Kasum This Lady Called Life is something to look forward to. The movie star’s Big Brother Naija star Bisola Aiyeola, who has scored a few roles in Nollywood since her time at the reality show. The story follows the journey of an upcoming chef, and the upheavals that would shape her ambition.

4. Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards

This Kayode Kasum’s romantic comedy puts Nancy Isime and Mawuli Gavor in a romantic orbit. After he breaks up with her because she doesn’t fit his idea of ”wife material,” she spirals into a mission of getting him back, and also with the help of her friends. It’s a lightweight movie that doesn’t ask too much of its stars – Toyin Abraham, Sharon Ooja, Uzor Arukwe – and serves as the perfect post-pandemic cinematic filler.

5. Namatse Wahala

A Nigerian-India love story, Namatse Wahala brews on the endearing impulses from both countries, brought to life as cinema. What took them so long to make this? It’s lavish, colourful and also full of cliches. It stars Ini-Idima Okojie and Ruslaan Mumtaz as a couple, and the rest is left to your imagination.

6. La Femme Anjola

Mildred Okwo’s neo-noir crime thriller is deliberately stylish and moody, and hatches Rita Dominic as a modern Nollywood femme fatale. La Femme Anjola is a movie begging to be shown in theaters, and we will get that wish soon.

Others (sketchy plot and no trailers yet)

Lemonade: Stars Kunle Remi, Linda Osifo, Dino Melaye and more. It’s produced by Joy Idoko.

Sanitation Day: A police procedural where two inspectors try to catch the perpetrator of a grisly murder before sanitation day is over. It’s directed by Seyi Babatope

Bad Comments: Directed by Moses Iwang, and stars Jim Iyke leaning into his dark side after being bullied excessively by internet trolls.

Unroyal: Produced by Matilda Lambert, Unroyal tells the story of a kingdom on the brink of collapse. It’s got Pete Edochie, IK Ogbonna, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Linda Osifo.

Mama Drama: A story about a surrogate mother. Movie stars Kunle Remi, Shaffy Bello, Osas Ighodaro