Nigerian, Ralph visited a ‘Twitter date’ in Uganda and it ended in tears for one party

On many occasions, social media has been used as a tool to share personal stories that many people can relate with, and the juicier the story, the more attention it gets for social media users. On Twitter, three topics are currently trending and it is all thanks to one man – Uganda, a girl from Uganda (Sharon) are all trending and it’s because of this one man called Ralph.

Here’s a tweet about the story: 

As it appears, Ralph had made plans with Sharon to meet her in her home country, Uganda, a plan that went successfully till everything went south when Ralph ghosted Sharon. Sharon had shared that they both agreed to split the travel and living expenses but she went on to keep paying for everything they spent till the cruise was over.

Sharon further shared that Ralph blocked her and that all she wanted was her money back. Reacting to this story, many Twitter users had taken sides to the story as they blamed both Ralph Sharon and her naivety.

Some Twitter users were surprised that Sharon was treated the way she was because they pointed out that she is a relationship and dating advice blogger and that she should have known better. Others, however, tried to make this trend into a Twitter-war between Nigeria and Uganda. In Sharon’s story, she had pointed out that she did most of the spending and that she is also a very independent woman who needs no man.

One user, however, shared that her story wasn’t adding up because of a discovery they made on Ralph’s Instagram, a photo that geotagged Ralph to be in Nigeria just about the same date that Sharon had claimed that he was in Uganda. While his discovery raised concerns, some users reminded him that anyone can alter their location from any parts of the world.

Those who wanted to make this a Twitter-war, they pointed out that even though Uganda has dragged Nigerians in the past, they are still infatuated my Nigerian men and still wanted them, however, these ones were also thrown under the bus as some users pointed out that this is somewhat of a serious issue and the need Ralph to come out and say something about the allegations.

Ralph is yet to speak on these allegations levied against him even as Sharon has asked all of Nigeria Twitter to help her get in touch with Ralph.

 

 

