Nigerian, Ralph visited a ‘Twitter date’ in Uganda and it ended in tears for one party

On many occasions, social media has been used as a tool to share personal stories that many people can relate with, and the juicier the story, the more attention it gets for social media users. On Twitter, three topics are currently trending and it is all thanks to one man – Uganda, a girl from Uganda (Sharon) are all trending and it’s because of this one man called Ralph.

Here’s a tweet about the story:

Guys incase you're wondering why Ralph is trending. Aunty Sharon from Uganda said that Ralph came to Uganda from Nigeria to visit her and ate free food and collect free knacks and entered free flight and went back to Nigeria without contributing his own 50% as they planned. pic.twitter.com/VZjbzdGdH3 — Sammy Aproko🎶 (@SammyNas_) June 6, 2020

As it appears, Ralph had made plans with Sharon to meet her in her home country, Uganda, a plan that went successfully till everything went south when Ralph ghosted Sharon. Sharon had shared that they both agreed to split the travel and living expenses but she went on to keep paying for everything they spent till the cruise was over.

Sharon further shared that Ralph blocked her and that all she wanted was her money back. Reacting to this story, many Twitter users had taken sides to the story as they blamed both Ralph Sharon and her naivety.

There are 102,403,213 females in Nigeria, that is 49.5% of them but one Mr Ralph decided to travel to Uganda(Lol) for international knacks. Abeg this gist is premium okoto. Sharon should post pictures from their vacation before we can believe this gist. Clout chasers oshi. — Valar Mørghulis 👁‍🗨 (@viccetti) June 6, 2020

Ralph travelled all the way to Uganda to see Sharon, they only have fun and did some sight seeing, no knacks, that was a Godly relationship, holy and impeccable. Sharon, Jesus has paid his debts. — Olúwaseun (@OfficialKvist) June 6, 2020

For people that don't like reading much.

She said @OmoIyaDammy came to Uganda for knacks and spent all her money even after they agreed on a 50/50 . All she asks for is her money. Justice for Sharon!!!🔥🔥🔥 — Alhaji Beardless Smallie👳🏽‍♀️💦🌍 (@SMiTHiE___) June 6, 2020

So Ralph went all the way to Uganda on a girl’s bill. Our send 2k for uber people are you seeing your mate? — Dapo Blaze (@DapoDavid6) June 6, 2020

So Ralph from Nigeria dated Sharon from Uganda who is well known for giving relationship advice/tips. After they broke up she called him out for scamming.

I could stil remember Sharon was against far distance relationship in one of her pep talks then. Omo iya, just live ur life. — Niyih of Ilorin (@litniyih) June 6, 2020

Some Twitter users were surprised that Sharon was treated the way she was because they pointed out that she is a relationship and dating advice blogger and that she should have known better. Others, however, tried to make this trend into a Twitter-war between Nigeria and Uganda. In Sharon’s story, she had pointed out that she did most of the spending and that she is also a very independent woman who needs no man.

I did some little digging. Ralph came to Uganda on the 18th and spent one week as Sharon said but still managed to make it back to Ogun state to take that photo on Christmas Day and post it on IG and fly back to Uganda. This people insult our intelligence on this app too much. pic.twitter.com/wvp3sQpcm3 — Valar Mørghulis 👁‍🗨 (@viccetti) June 6, 2020

One user, however, shared that her story wasn’t adding up because of a discovery they made on Ralph’s Instagram, a photo that geotagged Ralph to be in Nigeria just about the same date that Sharon had claimed that he was in Uganda. While his discovery raised concerns, some users reminded him that anyone can alter their location from any parts of the world.

Oga @vicetti what are you insinuating please, i can be anywhere in the world and post anything on my status anytime any day as long as i have load of pics on my phone.. the nigga should come and tell his own side of the story… What is wrong is wrong, let's stop being too smart — Heddybahci (@Heddybahci2) June 6, 2020

So After dragging Nigeria on Twitter, Uganda still hides to import Nigerian Pen*s in Bulk? 2020 is a year of revelations.

Thank you Sharon

Welldone Ralph — DR.PENKING™ (@drpenking) June 6, 2020

Those who wanted to make this a Twitter-war, they pointed out that even though Uganda has dragged Nigerians in the past, they are still infatuated my Nigerian men and still wanted them, however, these ones were also thrown under the bus as some users pointed out that this is somewhat of a serious issue and the need Ralph to come out and say something about the allegations.

Ralph is yet to speak on these allegations levied against him even as Sharon has asked all of Nigeria Twitter to help her get in touch with Ralph.