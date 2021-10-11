3 Egyptian health ministry employees arrested over dumped COVID-19 vaccines | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

3 Egyptian health ministry employees arrested over dumped COVID-19 vaccines

Three Egyptian health ministry employees have been arrested after hundreds of thousands of dollars-worth of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines were found dumped in a water drain. – Arab News reports.

Ugandan: I was forced to strip to prove my identity

Uganda has given out the first official documents that recognise a transgender person. – BBC reports.

Burkina Faso opens trial on 1987 Sankara assassination

The trial of 14 men, including a former president, has begun in Burkina Faso over the assassination of the country’s revered revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara 34 years ago. – Aljazeera reports.

Tunisia: president appoints new government 11 weeks after power grab

Tunisia’s president, Kais Saied, has appointed a new government by decree, 11 weeks after firing the last one in a power grab, as the country faces acute economic and political crises. – The Guardian reports.

South African Metalworkers’ Strike Hits Output at BMW Plant

Output at luxury carmaker BMW’s main vehicle assembly plant in South Africa has been hit by a wage strike in the engineering sector by the country’s biggest metalworkers union, a company spokesperson said on Monday. – US News reports.