‘Recreated’ Nokia 3310 now available in Nigeria

The General Manager, HMD Global, Joseph Umunakwe, has said that the new Nokia 3310 is now available in Nigeria.

Umunakwe said in a statement on Thursday.

He said, “we are delighted to bring the Nokia 3310 phone to our customers in Nigeria.

“The Nokia 3310 has been available in Nigeria from May 29, 2017.”

The specifications of the phone include: dual-SIM variants (microSIM), bluetooth 3.0 with SLAM, a dual band 900/1800 MHz system, Nokia series 30+ software platform, micro USB, 3.5mm AV connector.

The phone has a dimension of 115.6 x 51.0 x 12.8 mm, weighing 79.6kg. It comes with a 2Mpxl camera with LED flash and a LED torchlight.