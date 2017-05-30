Relase El-Zakzaky, Dasuki now, NBA tells FG

The Nigerian Bar Association had demanded the release of National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), and the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzakky.

The duo have been custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since 2015 despite being granted bail at different times.

NBA President, Abubakar Mahmoud said this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday.

He said, “The NBA wishes to use this opportunity to call on the Federal Government to continually demonstrate religious adherence to the tenets of constitutional democracy. In this regard the NBA is appalled at the continued detention of certain individuals in blatant disobedience to court orders.

“Amongst these individuals are Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife and also Colonel Sambo Dasuki, the former national security adviser. Whilst we recognise the serious the charges on which these individuals are held, we nevertheless view their continued detention as unjustified and contrary to the express court orders.

“We call on the government to without further delay respect these orders.”