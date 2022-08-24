Rema collaborates with Selena Gomez on “Calm Down” remix.

American pop sensation Selena Gomez has collaborated with Rema on the remix of his smash song, “Calm Down.”

Days before the announcement, a video of Gomez kissing Rema passionately backstage at his Rave & Roses World Tour in Los Angeles, USA, went viral.

After it’s release, “Calm Down” immediately became popular, quickly amassing 100 million YouTube views in less than three months. The track, which was made available as one of the songs before his debut “Raves & Roses” album, has turned out to be the most popular hit from the album.

After images of the two artists appeared on social media, rumors of a potential collaboration started to spread. Selena Gomez eventually confirmed it by posting a preview of a remix of “Calm Down” on her Twitter account.

An all new version of @heisrema “Calm Down” is coming 8/26-so excited for this one! https://t.co/bfrKPmh2Hk pic.twitter.com/QXGPV3yk0z — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 22, 2022

Selena added in the video that she was “very excited” to meet the person who invited her to sing on the yet-to-be-released song.

The release of the remix is scheduled for Friday, August 26, 2022. Fans can anticipate Selena adding some American/Latin Pop to the mix in order to give the song a boost in the United States and perhaps land Rema a spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rema is having a fantastic year as “Rave and Roses,” his album, is receiving rave reviews, extensive exposure, and streams from all over the world. The album included international artists in addition to American star vocalist Chris Brown, who featured on “Love and Attention.”

Rema has worked with foreign artists before; he appeared with Chris Brown on “Time N Affection,” 6lack on “Hold Me,” Yseult on “Wine,” and of course AJ Tracey on the freshly released “FYN,” as well as Selena Gomez right now.

Rema was nominated for the 2020 BET Awards’ “Best Viewers Choice: International Act” along with Burna Boy and Wizkid.