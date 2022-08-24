Rema collaborates with Selena Gomez on “Calm Down” remix.

American pop sensation Selena Gomez has collaborated with Rema on the remix of his smash song, “Calm Down.”

Days before the announcement, a video of Gomez kissing Rema passionately backstage at his Rave & Roses World Tour in Los Angeles, USA, went viral.

After it’s release, “Calm Down” immediately became popular, quickly amassing 100 million YouTube views in less than three months. The track, which was made available as one of the songs before his debut “Raves & Roses” album, has turned out to be the most popular hit from the album.

After images of the two artists appeared on social media, rumors of a potential collaboration started to spread. Selena Gomez eventually confirmed it by posting a preview of a remix of “Calm Down” on her Twitter account.

Selena added in the video that she was “very excited” to meet the person who invited her to sing on the yet-to-be-released song. 

The release of the remix is scheduled for Friday, August 26, 2022. Fans can anticipate Selena adding some American/Latin Pop to the mix in order to give the song a boost in the United States and perhaps land Rema a spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rema is having a fantastic year as “Rave and Roses,” his album, is receiving rave reviews, extensive exposure, and streams from all over the world. The album included international artists in addition to American star vocalist Chris Brown, who featured on “Love and Attention.”

Rema has worked with foreign artists before; he appeared with Chris Brown on “Time N Affection,” 6lack on “Hold Me,” Yseult on “Wine,” and of course AJ Tracey on the freshly released “FYN,” as well as Selena Gomez right now.

Rema was nominated for the 2020 BET Awards’ “Best Viewers Choice: International Act” along with Burna Boy and Wizkid.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Joshua Ononose August 18, 2022

“I Used to Hustle for Free Bed Space”, Nigerian musician Asake says as he shows off new house

Asake, one of Nigeria’s most popular musicians, recently took ownership of a brand-new, enormous mansion, and he is very happy ...

Joshua Ononose August 17, 2022

Here are some of the reactions to FireBoy’s “Bandana” Music Video

The music video for Fireboy DML’s recent single “Bandana” has been released. “Bandana,” which features Asake, is taken from his ...

Joshua Ononose August 16, 2022

Rema and Selena Gomez share kisses at his concert in Los Angeles

The popular American singer Selena Gomez attended Rema’s show in Los Angeles, which he hosted as part of his current ...

Joshua Ononose August 16, 2022

Rihanna’s boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, charged with two counts of assault with a firearm

According to the authorities, A$AP Rocky is facing charges of two counts of armed assault in Los Angeles. In an ...

Joshua Ononose August 13, 2022

Here are the highlights from Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo’s Traditional Wedding

The traditional wedding of gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo, and her boo, Pastor Blessed, took place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State ...

YNaija August 11, 2022

Chocolate City’s rising star, Major AJ, is bringing his unique sound to Afro-pop with his latest EP, “Retroverse”

It’s no longer news that the global village is enjoying the sounds emanating from the motherland as we have seen ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail