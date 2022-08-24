Anambra Majority Leader slumps and dies in hotel in South Africa

Hon. Nnamdi Okafor, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, has kicked the bucket.

Okafor, who represents the Awka South State Constituency 1 seat, also serves as the State Assembly’s majority leader.

According to reports, the former lawmaker, who is currently on vacation in South Africa, slumped in a hotel.

A source shared the news of the passing in a political WhatsApp group, saying, “The Majority Leader of Anambra State House Of Assembly and Member representing Awka South Constituency 1, Hon. Nnamdi Okafor (Akajiugo Awka) collapsed in the early hours of today in a Hotel at Sandton City Johannesburg, South Africa and was confirmed dead hours later.

“Cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace, Amen.”

Since the Anambra State House of Assembly went on break, the majority of the members have been vacationing in South Africa for about a month.

The State Assembly’s top officials have not, however, formally acknowledged Okafor’s passing.

The deceased ran a pharmaceutical company with diagnostic services and was a pharmacist with training from the United States of America.