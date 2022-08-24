Anambra Majority Leader slumps and dies in hotel in South Africa

Hon. Nnamdi Okafor, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, has kicked the bucket.

Okafor, who represents the Awka South State Constituency 1 seat, also serves as the State Assembly’s majority leader.

According to reports, the former lawmaker, who is currently on vacation in South Africa, slumped in a hotel.

A source shared the news of the passing in a political WhatsApp group, saying, “The Majority Leader of Anambra State House Of Assembly and Member representing Awka South Constituency 1, Hon. Nnamdi Okafor (Akajiugo Awka) collapsed in the early hours of today in a Hotel at Sandton City Johannesburg, South Africa and was confirmed dead hours later.

“Cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace, Amen.”

Since the Anambra State House of Assembly went on break, the majority of the members have been vacationing in South Africa for about a month.

The State Assembly’s top officials have not, however, formally acknowledged Okafor’s passing.

The deceased ran a pharmaceutical company with diagnostic services and was a pharmacist with training from the United States of America.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Joshua Ononose August 23, 2022

ASUU, NEC to make a decision on strike Sunday

The National Executive Council of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, which is currently on strike, will convene on Sunday, ...

Joshua Ononose August 22, 2022

Shettima’s outfit at NBA Conference receives mocking comments on social media

Nigerians from various locations have flocked to the location where the NBA’s annual general conference is taking place today to ...

Joshua Ononose August 20, 2022

Oyetola’s wife attacked by hoodlums in Osun state

The convoy of Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s wife, Kafayat Oyetola, was attacked by hoodlums in Owode Ede, Osun State, on Friday ...

Joshua Ononose August 19, 2022

NBC Revokes Licences Of Silverbird, AIT, Raypower, Rhythm FM, Others

Due to failing to pay N2.66 billion in license renewal fees, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has canceled the broadcast ...

Joshua Ononose August 19, 2022

How I Plan to Address Nigeria’s Power Crisis – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, professes to have the most proactive strategy for bringing Nigeria out ...

Joshua Ononose August 18, 2022

13 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Bayelsa

According to the state’s government, 13 people in Bayelsa State have tested positive for monkeypox. Dr. Jones Stow, the state ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail