Falconets spotted sleeping on the ground in Turkey airport after knockout from U20 Women’s World Cup

Online images have shown Nigeria’s Super Falconets sleeping on chairs and on the ground at an airport in Istanbul, Turkey.

The team was reportedly traveling from Costa Rica and stopping in Istanbul for a day.

Collin Udoh, a former media representative for the Super Eagles, posted the images on his social media accounts and wrote, “Nigeria’s #Falconets have been traveling from Costa Rica since 6:30 am on Monday.”

According to player sources, the team was only given three sets of their green home kit and two sets of their white away kit. As a result, the players were forced to hand-wash their jerseys after every game and were unable to switch out their jerseys.

The young women were also not given official footwear despite the NFF having a supplier of official uniforms; they were instead instructed to purchase their own shoes.

The players, who only received a daily match allowance of $50 and no extras, took out loans to buy Nike shoes and playing boots.

The players hardly had time to rest after losing to the Netherlands before leaving for the airport in anticipation of returning home in a day or two.

Their flights on Avianca were scheduled for Tuesday evening, according to team officials.

However, the squad was rebooked by the national airline of Colombia on Turkish Air, which caused a four-hour delay in Colombia. The group missed their connection flight on Tuesday as a result of that and a stopover in Panama.

Ruth David, the head of the NFF delegation, made fruitless attempts to negotiate with the airline for accommodations, but without transit visas, the requests were ignored, and the team was left waiting for their connecting aircraft to Abuja for 24 hours.

Their difficulties, however, will not cease when they get to Abuja. Each player has received N40,000 as local transportation compensation.

This means that they would have to travel by car (or train) from Abuja to whatever state their final destination is in after three days of arduous travel.

The treatment these women have received is quite appalling.

There have been calls by very concerned Nigerians for the NFF and the Nigerian government to step up and do better.