Remarkable! Fidelity Bank Turns Customers into Millionaires

Recently, 15 lucky customers of Fidelity Bank smiled home with a whopping sum of N39 million having emerged winners at the final draw of the bank’s Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) Season 4 Promo.

While nine customers won 1 million Naira each, two customers won 2 million Naira each, two others won 3 million Naira each, and two lucky customers won the star prize – a whopping sum of N10 million Naira each. This is nothing short of incredible! Fidelity Bank truly keeps its word.

L-R: Mr. Yomi Ghansah, Principal, Monitoring & Enforcement, Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB); Mr Ukpai Ibe, Head, Savings and Sales, Fidelity Bank Plc; Sunday Okechuckwu, Fidelity GAIM N10 million winner; Justine Nwaozor, Fidelity GAIM N10 million winner; Dr. Ken Opara, Executive Director, Lagos & South-West, Fidelity Bank Plc; and Mrs. Victoria Imede, Representative, National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), at the Fidelity Get Alert In Millions (GAIM) prize presentation ceremony held in Lagos recently.

Speaking at the prize presentation event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, ably represented by the bank’s Executive Director –Lagos and SouthWest, Dr. Ken Opara, reiterated the bank’s devotion to supporting initiatives that enrich the lives of its loyal customers even in times of economic uncertainties. She said “Encouraging savings and financially empowering our loyal customers have been a long-standing heritage at Fidelity Bank. We are elated at yet another opportunity to dole out up to N39Million to 15 Nigerians even in this time of economic uncertainty”.

“As a bank, we continuously position ourselves as key drivers for financial inclusion. Beyond encouraging savings, we believe that our GAIM campaign is a suitable initiative to attract the unbanked to the banking side of life”, Nneka added.

At the event, the duo of Mr. Sunday Okechukwu and Mr. Justine Nwaozor, who won the star prize of N10 million each were credited with their winnings as well as the 13 other cash prize winners. 18 lucky customers also walked away with consolation prizes including TV sets, refrigerators and generators.

L-R: Mr. Yomi Ghansah, Principal, Monitoring & Enforcement, Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB); Sunday Okechuckwu, Fidelity GAIM N10 million winner; Mrs. Victoria Imede, Representative, National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and Dr. Ken Opara, Executive Director, Lagos & South-West, Fidelity Bank Plc; at the Fidelity Get Alert In Millions (GAIM) prize presentation ceremony held in Lagos recently.

Expressing his delight, a star prize winner, Mr. Okechukwu said, “I am grateful for this reward and most especially, the initiative. It’s common knowledge that having a healthy savings culture is good for one’s financial wellbeing, however, staying true to savings is sometimes difficult given the times we are in. However, with initiatives like this, savings become easier as we stand a chance to win big. I am glad to have won big, so big enough to turn my life and business around. Truly, Fidelity Bank keeps their word”.

Over the years, the leading tier two Bank has continued to intensify its efforts and innovate ways towards ensuring customer and stakeholder satisfaction. Through this promo, Fidelity Bank has promoted financial inclusion through digital channels and enriched the lives of its customers.

Justine Nwaozor, Fidelity GAIM N10 million winner

Aside from this promotion, we also learnt that Fidelity Bank has rolled out several campaigns to reward customers for their loyalty and patronage. A few months ago, the bank doled out N150, 000 to several SWEETA account holders as school fees support. Wow! At this rate, Fidelity Bank will undoubtedly make loads of people millionaires this year. If you’re like us, you’ll make your way to their nearest branch to open an account today.

L-R: Mr. Yomi Ghansah, Principal, Monitoring & Enforcement, Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB); Kasali and Modupe Olagunju, winner of a Television set; Christian Chukwudi Ambrose, winner of Refrigerator; Rachel Ogonna Okolie, N1 million winner; Ugochi Chidozie, N3 million winner; Sunday Okechuckwu, Fidelity GAIM N10 million winner; Justine Nwaozor, Fidelity GAIM N10 million winner; Dr. Ken Opara, Executive Director, Lagos & South-West, Fidelity Bank Plc; Mrs. Victoria Imede, Representative, National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC); Favour Chisimdirim, winner of a generator set and Anthony Okoro, N1 million winner, at the Fidelity Get Alert In Millions Promo (GAIM) prize presentation held in Lagos recently.

Launched in 2019, Fidelity Bank’s GAIM Season 4 promo is a savings initiative of the bank specifically aimed at promoting a savings culture among Nigerians. Through this campaign, a total of N120 million has been seeded to several Fidelity Bank customers.

“As a bank, we are pleased with the outcome of this initiative so far. Having wound up the fourth season of this campaign, it is exciting to see the number of people whose fortunes have changed. Although GAIM Season 4 is over, we will continue to drive initiatives that will, directly and indirectly impact the lives of our customers and Nigerians at large”, disclosed the Head of Savings and Sales, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Ukpai Ibe.