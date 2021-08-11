5 bands left in race to win N10 million grand prize on Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2 competition

There have been many spectacular performances on the Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2 show, but this week’s RnB battles were one of the best viewing experiences on the Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2 show. Genial Sounds battled Elixir Band; The Benedicts went against Update vibes, both giving performances that made it difficult for the judges to choose; and Alian Tribe slugged it out against The Bandhitz, both giving us performances we could put on repeat.

While The Bandhitz delivered a performance that left us amazed, it was Alian Tribe that stole the show with an emotion laced performance that got judges; Tuface and Timi Dakolo on their feet.

After tough deliberations that saw Genial Sounds, The Benedicts and The Bandhitz land in the bottom three, the judges were left with the unenviable task of eliminating the band with the night’s weakest performance. That meant that this season’s all-girl band, Genial Sounds dropped out of the running for the grand prize of N10 million and a brand-new set of musical instruments.

With next week being the semi-finals, the competition has definitely gotten tougher. Raising the stakes even higher, the bands will be performing the judges’ original songs! You don’t want to miss next week’s episode.

Catch the Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2 live show on MTV Base, DStv Ch. 322 and GOtv Ch. 72 every Saturday at 7 pm, with repeats on Wednesdays at 9 pm. You can also follow all the Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2 conversation on social media using the hashtag #TrophyExtraSpecialBand, and the Trophy Stout Instagram handle (@trophystout). Episodes will also be available every Sunday at 7 pm on YouTube.

Trophy Extra-Special Band is brought to you by Trophy Extra Special Stout.

