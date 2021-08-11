BBNaija: Angel begins to show a new side of her as she promised

Two nights ago, this past Monday, one of the ugliest incidents occurred in the Big Brother Naija since the new season began, and the effects of that night are still lingering till today. Sammie and Angel, who had been an item for some time now, got into an intense fight over a kiss, and some hurtful words were said. Read Story here…

During and after the fight, Angel continued to re-iterate that she was body shamed, and what’s worse, she felt body shamed by someone she never expected would make her feel that way. She was very heated on the night in question, and also said some hurtful things to Sammie. When the dust settled, or at least supposedly settled, Angel promised to show a new side of her, one that will put all the Housemates on notice.

To be fair, she has kept to her promise. Angel the past few days, has shown a different side of her. But, unfortunately, it is a side no one wants to see. Angel since getting into the House, has been one of the liveliest, fun, up beat, and vocal contestants this season. It’s rare that she is in the midst of her fellow Housemates and not be one of the focal points of the gathering. And amongst the Housemates she has one of the fastest rising and loyal fan base so far, seemingly because of the energy she has brought to the show.

But for the past two days, that Angel is no where to be found. Since her fight with Sammie on Monday, she has been very reflective and reserved, often keeping to herself for long stretches of time, and speaking only when spoken to. Even when she speaks, her words are very brief and lack luster.

This morning Maria tried to encourage her, and let her know that she thinks she is beautiful and sexy, even though they have not really seen eye to eye. Sammie himself, apologized for slut shaming her, but got no response, and even when Liquorose tried to get through to her, she dismissed her moodiness, as the effects of the cramps she is suffering.

Obviously, Sammie struck a nerve that fateful Monday night, one that has reverted a bubbling Angel into a reserved shell. It’s unclear if her silence is a prelude into the change of personality she promised or if her silence is the change of identity itself, but one thing is for certain, and that’s the fact that the audience would like to have the old normal Angel back. Maybe some therapy, even if its from a fellow Housemate will bring her back to her old self.