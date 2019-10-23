Road To TFAA2019: Meet our alumni; Zainab Balogun & Bolanle Olukanni

Editor’s Note:

As part of our celebration of this year’s The Future Awards Africa, we will be highlighting the lives and careers of some our illustrious alumni. This week we focus on two actresses and presenters who are taking Nollywood by the horns.

Ace presenter Bolanle Olukanni and actress Zainab Balogun were part of the foundational batch of presenters who made Ebony Life TV’s cable channel what it was in the mid 2010’s and both were honoured for their contributions to media by the Future Awards Africa. Bolanle won The Future Awards Africa prize in 2016 for OAP (visuals) and Zainab won The Future Awards Africa prize in acting in 2018.

Zainab Balogun is immensely talented, this she made clear in 2018, taking on the challenge of three very diverse leading lady roles in what many have dubbed ‘The year of the Zainab’. She brought her comedic timing to The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, played a vengeful changeling in Trino Studios Sylvia and conquered the religious drama in her heartwrenching turn on God Calling.

Bolanle Olukanni has risen from being just a contestant on the Moments with Mo search back in 2013 to becoming one of Nigeria’s top media personalities hosting popular television show Moments, Youtube hit show The Juice and venturing into acting by appearing in the box office hit Isoken and Season 6 of MTV Shuga.

These two have gone on to do formidable things in their respective careers with Zainab appearing in the yet to be released BFI London short film Walking With Shadows and Bolanle hosting a lot of high profile events such as: The Future Awards Africa 2018 and UBA at 70.

Individually they are both forces to be reckoned with, together they’re unstoppable as they have both launched a new business venture called My Wash and Go, a natural hair focused wash and weave concept salon situated in Lekki.