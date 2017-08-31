SanDisk just produced the world’s largest MicroSD card

SanDisk is getting us a little closer to realising that message we see on every phone pack – “expandable up to 2TB of storage over MicroSD”.

With a new 400GB MicroSD card, SanDisk now claims the title of the world’s largest storage capacity for the memory card format.

Not only is SanDisk’s 400GB card the biggest yet, it beats out the previous record holder — Samsung’s 256GB card from last year.

The 400GB card can transfer files at up to 100MB/s, is classified as a SDXC UHS-I card, and is rated as an App Performance Class A1 device (i.e., it’ll run apps well).

Although, SanDisk hasn’t said when exactly to expect the 400GB card in stores.