Sarah Owusu is a self-taught contemporary Ghanaian artist based in the UK

Sarah Owusu has been named one of the artists to watch in 2017. The self-taught contemporary Ghanaian artist was born in London, has always had a keen interest in Art and studied it up until she reached college where she took up Fine Art in her A-Level.

However, that was the last of studying Art for Owusu. Since then, she has developed her own unique style, a style that is distinctive and consistent from the style of brush strokes and the colour structure she uses. As an artist, her choice of medium is acrylic and mixed media. Owusu has jointly exhibited with other artists including the talented Jade Delecia and has participated in exhibitions such as the Other Art Fair through Creative Debut.

Owusu describes her style of work as OWUSUISM.

The term OWUSUISM is a form of her identity as it derives from her family name, Owusu. The meaning of Owusu is “Strong Willed and Determined”, two powerful words which she thinks describe her and her work as one that is “bold, bright and distorted, mixed with a strong imagination and a blend of mistakes she chooses not to correct”.

The creative artist paints the majority of her work in a distorted fashion and believes that things should not always be painted or emulated exactly as they are.

Owusu speaking on her journey as she paints images from her deep thoughts through the bristles of her precious brush said, “God is the most famous, talented Artist and the Creator of all creations. I may be the one physically holding the brush, but it is He who executes it all.”

“I’m often asked the question, ‘So apart from your art…career wise, what do you really want to do?’ Which often insinuates that painting cannot be a real or respected career choice. Painting is something I have always done since I was a young child but I officially registered my company as a business in 2015.”