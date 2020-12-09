Senate empowers banks to recover loans without borrowers consent, NCDC confirms 555 new COVID-19 cases | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Senate empowers banks to recover loans without borrowers consent

The Senate, on Tuesday, passed for second reading, a bill to allow banks to recover loans from defaulters, place them on a watchlist and eventually blacklist them without recourse to the borrowers.

The bill sponsored by Senator Sani Musa, was seeking an Act to establish a unified scheme for a sound financial system that would facilitate and improve credit repayment culture.

Musa said the creditor banks would be able to do so through the means of the defaulters’ Bank Verification Number. He said the bill would empower the creditor banks to recover the said loans from other accounts operated by the defaulters without recourse to the loan borrowers.

NPC says Nigeria’s population increased by 8m in two years — now 206m

The National Population Commission (NPC) has declared that there are an estimated 206 million people living in Nigeria.

Chairman of the commission, Nasir Kwarra, made this announcement on Tuesday at a press conference on the commencement of the 11th phase of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in Abuja. Kwarra said the figure was arrived at following projections, adding that the exact population cannot be known without a census.

In 2018, the NPC had announced that the country’s population was 198 million which means Nigeria’s population increased by 8 million in two years.

Airlines increase fares by almost 100%, blame exchange rate

Some local airline operators at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja have declared that the reason for the increase in fares is due to the current exchange rate.

According to NAN reports, officials of the airlines, on Monday, said the aviation industry is reliant on the dollar because aircraft parts can only be obtained from abroad.

Kehinde Ogunyale, Max Air station manager, said: “We need to catch up with the economy. That is why we increase the fare. If not, we may be left behind and will not be able to fund operations anymore. The fare actually went up. From Abuja to Lagos last week, the highest fare was N35,300 (economy class) and N80,000 (business class). From Abuja to Lagos at present, the highest fare is N60,000 (economy class) and N98,000 (business class).”

Ogunyale explained that the festive season also contributed to the fare increment.

Buhari sacks NDE DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has relieved Nasiru Argungu of his position as the director-general of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Buhari’s decision was contained in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the president’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, on Tuesday. Shehu noted that the president’s directive on the termination of Argungu’s appointment was issued on Friday, but took effect on December 7.

Argungu, aged 52 and said to be a cardiologist by training, was appointed as the NDE DG on April 18, 2017.

NCDC confirms 555 new COVID-19 cases

550 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-219

FCT-168

Kaduna-52

Kwara-19

Kano-15

Rivers-15

Sokoto-10

Enugu-9

Gombe-8

Plateau-7

Osun-7

Anambra-5

Oyo-5

Jigawa-4

Ogun-4

Bauchi-2

Edo-1



70,195 confirmed

65,110 discharged

1,182 deaths pic.twitter.com/2PUj8fD1KM — NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 8, 2020