Senate passes 2021 budget, increases estimates by N505bn | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Senate passes 2021 budget, raises it by N505bn

The Senate has passed the sum of 13.588 trillion as budget for the 2021 fiscal year; increasing it by N505 billion.

The Appropriation Bill was passed by the Senate on Monday after Jibrin Barau, Chairman of the Committee on Appropriation, presented a report.

“That the impact of COVID-19 has affected all facets of life. There is a remarkable increase in Nigeria’s oil price. In view of increasing oil prices, the executive may wish to submit a supplementary bill to lift the country out of recession,” the Kano senator said.

With the increase in the total budget size, the capital expenditure is now N4.125 trillion. The sum of N3.324 trillion was earmarked for debt service and the sum of N5.641 trillion was voted for recurrent (non-debt expenditure).

Federal Government extends deadline for NIN Update

The Federal Government has extended the deadline for the provision of National Identification Number (NIN) by telecommunication service subscribers; cancelling of USSD and Verification Fees.

This announcement was made in a press statement issued and signed by Engr. Aliyu Aziz, Director-General, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), after the meeting held by the National Task Force on National Identification Number (NIN) and SIM Registration.

The National Task Force made a resolution that three (3) weeks extension should be granted for subscribers with NIN, from 30th December 2020 to 19th January 2021 and it also granted six (6) weeks extension to subscribers without NIN, starting from 30th December 2020 to 9th February 2021.

Olu of Warri has died of COVID-19

The Olu of Warri, Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko, has died of COVID-19.

The monarch died on Monday morning, barely a week after his fifth coronation anniversary. He was said to have met with the late Major General John Irefin, who died earlier this month from COVID-19 complications.

According to SaharaReporters, the monarch died on Monday morning from the coronavirus. The late monarch was born on March 19, 1955 and ascended the throne on December 12, 2015.

COVID-19: FG shuts bars, nightclubs; restricts guests at weddings to 50

The Federal Government has ordered the closure of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants across the country, also reducing the number of guests at weddings, conferences, among others, to 50, following news of the second wave of COVID-19.

Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja on Monday.

“Close all bars, night clubs, pubs and event centres, and recreational venues; close all restaurants except those providing services to hotel residents, takeaways, home deliveries and drive-ins shall remain closed. Restrict all informal and formal festivity events including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events shall be restricted to not more than 50 persons.”

“Limit all gatherings linked to religious events to less than 50% capacity of the facility of use during which physical distancing; mandatory use of face masks shall be strictly enforced, and where more than 50 persons are attending, any such events, the gathering should be held outdoors only,” he said.

NCDC confirms 356 new COVID-19 cases

356 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



FCT-79

Lagos-59

Kaduna-56

Katsina-37

Nasarawa-30

Kano-25

Edo-18

Gombe-14

Kebbi-12

Akwa Ibom-7

Rivers-7

Sokoto-7

Abia-3

Ogun-1

Cross River -1



78,790 confirmed

68,483 discharged

1,227 deaths pic.twitter.com/GckLF4BDph — NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 21, 2020