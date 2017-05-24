[The Sexuality Blog]: Best news we’ve seen all day

This isn’t going to be on those winding, slightly judgy posts we tend to give you on the Sexuality Blog. Nope, this one is going to be short and sweet, as all the best news usually is.

In April, the World’s first openly HIV+ beauty queen was crowned. Or rather, the world’s HIV+ beauty queen competing in an open to all beauty pageant was crowned. There have been beauty shows in Uganda exclusively for HIV+ men and women as a way to integrate them into society and show they are normal just like us, but the pageant Horcelie Sinda Wa Mbongo won, Miss Congo UK was open to all women of Congolese descent.

Horcelie has been positive since birth and found out about her status at 11 and was open to the pageant organisers about it before contesting. Her win is another win for the fight towards allowing HIV+ people integrate into society and even excel in spaces otherwise closed to them.

We are winning the fight against stigma, slowly but surely.