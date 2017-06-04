Shehu Sani drops out of the top ten, as Saraki retains top spot | YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Senators

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has dropped out of the top ten in the YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for senators.

During the week, Sani, while speaking on the sidelines of the 10th National Conference of School of General Education, Federal College of Education, Zaria, said, “The masses in Nigeria have confidence only in President Buhari but no other politician.”

Sani’s statement has no basis as many Nigerians have lost confidence in the president, just like they have in almost every politician.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi has also dropped thirty-six places.

Abdullahi, who represents Niger North dropped ten places following his statement that the National Assembly is underfunded.

While responding to a question during an interview with The Punch on the legislature’s budget, Abdullahi, said, “How much was the country’s budget in 2016 and how much is it this year? What is the inflation rate? People need to understand this. Even when people are saying that we have jacked up the budget; in nominal terms, we did but when you look at the actual terms, the budget is still below the budget that the National Assembly had some years back. If you look at the value of the currency today, then you will know that what has happened is not meeting the requirements of what the economy dictates.”

Abdullahi’s response shows a man who is not in tune with the realities of our time. His position that the National Assembly is underfunded is callous based on the fact that majority of the citizenry leave on less than a dollar a day.

Senator Sabo Mohammed representing Jigawa South West rose thirty-six places in this week’s ranking following his motion on the floor of the Senate calling the attention of the red chamber to the lack of transparency by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources in its planned Concession of the Port-Harcourt Refinery to AGIP and OANDO.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki retained his position as the best senator ahead of Enyinnaya Abaribe who remains second.

See the top 10 below:

Name Zone Rank This Week Rank Last Week Bukola Saraki Kwara Central 1 1 Enyinnaya Abaribe Abia South 2 2 Ovie Omo-Agege Delta Central 3 4 Ben Murray-Bruce Bayelsa East 4 5 Andy Uba Anambra South 5 6 Ike Ekweremadu Enugu West 6 7 Samuel Egwu Ebonyi North 7 8 Isah Hamma Misau Bauchi Central 8 9 Utazi Chukwuka Enugu North 9 10 Gershom Bassey Cross River South 10 11

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.‎