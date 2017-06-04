Rapper, Eva Alordiah, breaks up with fiance after a 16-month love story

After sharing a kiss for an engagement on stage at the Headies, Rapper Eva Alordiah breaks up with her fiance, Caesar.
In a lengthy post she shared on her IG page, the rapper confirmed the end of her 16 months engagement to her fiance, Caesar Ume-Ezeoke.
Eva and Caesar got engaged on January 1st 2016, a month after they started dating.
The rumour of their break-up became more ‘real’ when it was noticed that their joint account (@evaandcaesar) had been inactive for over four months. And it was confirmed when an image with the words, “That’s all Folks! Thank you for Watching” was posted, followed by a blank dark image.
She then wrote on her personal page:
Single Again and not quite sure I was ready for the other side. Feels so familiar, this Single life, yet so new.
I have been single for only 1 Day and I already feel 😷
My friends always used to Tease me and tell me I love ‘Love’.
I have finally accepted this is True. I do Love Love. What LEO Woman doesn’t?
#ThatWasAReallyGoodMan and I may be silly to let him go but it’s okay cause now #YouCanHaveHimSister! 👏🏽 My head feels wobbly.
I write a great deal don’t I ?
Maybe this happened so I can find a way to get back in my head and stroke the balls of my sleeping muse.
I want a Cat.
I have had dogs all my Life and they made for best of Friends those years I was Single.
Should I get a Cat?
I feel like If I finally do get a Cat it would be an all black one with Eyes that Gleam in the Darkness.
_
Darkness: What lies in the wake of a Love never to be felt again.
_
I want a Cat and I want to Write.
No not Write Rap. Not that.
It would be so wonderful to write a new Novel.
I’d think about this in the coming days and let you know what I decide.
Hey don’t feel sad for me. I let a Good man go, that must be a good thing no?
I want to write a Novel.
I have to write.
I am going to Write.
I need to Write.
I am Writing.
Don’t Ask about me, I have gone to Write.
I AM a Writer, First.
2:22 NEW
Single Again and not quite sure I was ready for the other side. Feels so familiar, this Single life, yet so new. I have been single for only 1 Day and I already feel 😷 My friends always used to Tease me and tell me I love 'Love'. I have finally accepted this is True. I do Love Love. What LEO Woman doesn't? #ThatWasAReallyGoodMan and I may be silly to let him go but it's okay cause now #YouCanHaveHimSister! 👏🏽 My head feels wobbly. I write a great deal don't I ? Maybe this happened so I can find a way to get back in my head and stroke the balls of my sleeping muse. I want a Cat. I have had dogs all my Life and they made for best of Friends those years I was Single. Should I get a Cat? I feel like If I finally do get a Cat it would be an all black one with Eyes that Gleam in the Darkness. _ Darkness: What lies in the wake of a Love never to be felt again. _ I want a Cat and I want to Write. No not Write Rap. Not that. It would be so wonderful to write a new Novel. I'd think about this in the coming days and let you know what I decide. Hey don't feel sad for me. I let a Good man go, that must be a good thing no? I want to write a Novel. I have to write. I am going to Write. I need to Write. I am Writing. Don't Ask about me, I have gone to Write. I AM a Writer, First. 2:22 NEW
Follow @ynaija on Twitter