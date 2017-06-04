Rapper, Eva Alordiah, breaks up with fiance after a 16-month love story

After sharing a kiss for an engagement on stage at the Headies, Rapper Eva Alordiah breaks up with her fiance, Caesar.

In a lengthy post she shared on her IG page, the rapper confirmed the end of her 16 months engagement to her fiance, Caesar Ume-Ezeoke.

Eva and Caesar got engaged on January 1st 2016, a month after they started dating.

The rumour of their break-up became more ‘real’ when it was noticed that their joint account (@evaandcaesar) had been inactive for over four months. And it was confirmed when an image with the words, “That’s all Folks! Thank you for Watching” was posted, followed by a blank dark image.

That's all Folks! Thank you for Watching 💕 A post shared by EvaAndCaesar (@evaandcaesar) on Jun 3, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

She then wrote on her personal page:

Single Again and not quite sure I was ready for the other side. Feels so familiar, this Single life, yet so new.

I have been single for only 1 Day and I already feel 😷 My friends always used to Tease me and tell me I love ‘Love’.

I have finally accepted this is True. I do Love Love. What LEO Woman doesn’t? #ThatWasAReallyGoodMan and I may be silly to let him go but it’s okay cause now #YouCanHaveHimSister! 👏🏽 My head feels wobbly.

I write a great deal don’t I ?

Maybe this happened so I can find a way to get back in my head and stroke the balls of my sleeping muse.

I want a Cat.

I have had dogs all my Life and they made for best of Friends those years I was Single.

Should I get a Cat?

I feel like If I finally do get a Cat it would be an all black one with Eyes that Gleam in the Darkness.

_

Darkness: What lies in the wake of a Love never to be felt again.

_ I want a Cat and I want to Write.

No not Write Rap. Not that.

It would be so wonderful to write a new Novel.

I’d think about this in the coming days and let you know what I decide. Hey don’t feel sad for me. I let a Good man go, that must be a good thing no?

I want to write a Novel.

I have to write.

I am going to Write.

I need to Write.

I am Writing.

Don’t Ask about me, I have gone to Write.

I AM a Writer, First.

