APC reportedly declared winner of Benue council poll without result

The Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) has declared APC as the winner of the 23 local government chairmanship seats in the election held on Saturday. 

The Cable reports that BSIEC declared that the APC won all the councillorship positions, while some returned unopposed. 

BSIEC Chairman, John Tsuwa, who declared the results in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, refused to release details of individual votes scored. 

Tsuwa told reporters, “The figures are not ready. I will not entertain questions because this is not a press conference.”

