South West leaders deserved what befell them at PDP convention – Akin-Deko

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akintayo Akin-Deko on Saturday said that leaders of the South West deserved what befell them at the party’s national convention.

“The South West is leaderless as a zone,” he said, according to Daily Trust.

Antecedent: Before the PDP National Convention that saw Uche Secondus emerge as the National Chairman, Rashidi Ladoja, Gbenga Daniel, Bode George and Jimi Agbaje pulled out of the race – The South West had been tipped to win the position. Eight candidates from the region had aspired but, withdrew as voting was set.

Akin-Deko said, “In fact, zoning the PDP national chairman to the South West (purportedly at last year’s convention in Port Harcourt) was never a guarantee that South West voters would appreciate PDP. Except the national chairman had the ability to network effectively with a majority of leaders within the zone.

“The best candidate to do that would have been an aspirant without EFCC baggage and/or lesser-known politicians that local leaders feel wouldn’t dominate them,” Akin Deko, who was one of the chairmanship aspirants, said.

“In the absence of a viable person to catalyse PDP in the South West, the region’s voters will rally round Osinbajo in APC if Tinubu ‘permits’ him to run with PMB.

“Chief Uche Secondus is currently the biggest benefactor of these powerful groups,” he said adding, “It is the reality of modern day Nigerian political culture, which has come to stay.

“Loot your way to power or stand aside. I came to terms with this several weeks ago and quietly stepped aside to re-strategise,” he said.