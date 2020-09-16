Soyinka declares Nigeria divided like never before under Buhari, ICRC fault reports on collapse of Kainji Dam | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari; declaring that Nigeria has never been this divided as it is under his administration.

In a statement on Tuesday, Soyinka backed ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo, saying he was right in his assessment of the situation last week when he first raised the alarm of the country’s division under Buhari.

“I am notoriously no fan of Olusegun Obasanjo, General, twice former president and co-architect with other past leaders of the crumbling edifice that is still generously called Nigeria. I have no reasons to change my stance on his record. Nonetheless, I embrace the responsibility of calling attention to any accurate reading of this nation from whatever source, as a contraption teetering on the very edge of total collapse.

We are close to extinction as a viable comity of peoples, supposedly bound together under an equitable set of protocols of co-habitation, capable of producing its own means of existence, and devoid of a culture of sectarian privilege and will to dominate,” Soyinka said.

The Federal Government, in conjunction with the Lagos Government, has ordered the stoppage of all barge operations along the Marina Coastline.

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, inspected the activities around the Marina coastline on Tuesday and made the stop-work order during an unscheduled visit to the area, describing the situation as “shocking and “unacceptable.”

The duo who went around the coastline, in the company of the Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman to have on the spot assessment of the long row of trucks and containers that have constituted health and security hazards on the Marina, lamented the level of devastation of the coastline that used to be the pride of the state, attracting crowds of visitors.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it will release a maximum limit of N200bn to provide construction finance facility to enable Family Homes Funds Limited to implement the Federal Government’s Social Housing programme as part of the Economic Sustainability Plan 2020.

On Tuesday, the CBN disclosed this in a report on ‘Framework for the implementation of family homes financing initiative.’

“Funds would be released to FHF on project basis subject to the cumulative maximum limit of N200bn. A project is defined as cluster of homes in the same geographical location and covered with the same title documents and approvals,” part of the report read.

According to the CBN, mass housing construction is among the key economic activities with potential to create significant number of jobs rapidly.

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has confirmed that there was no collapse of the Kainji Dam and that it is “intact and that the facility is operating flawlessly”.

The confirmation is contained in a statement signed by Chidi Izuwah, Director- General and Chief Executive Officer (ICRC) on Tuesday, in Abuja. Izuwah said that the attention of ICRC was drawn “to very dangerous fake news circulating about Kainji Dam.”

Izuwah added that the ICRC conducted a compliance monitoring visit before the COVID-19 pandemic on the dam and all aspects were inspected and tested.

90 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-33

Plateau-27

Kaduna-17

Ogun-6

FCT-4

Anambra-1

Ekiti-1

Nasarawa-1 56,478 confirmed

44,430 discharged

1,088 deaths pic.twitter.com/9C8SVatXVX — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 15, 2020