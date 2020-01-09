Speed Darlington vs. Tunde Ednut: The place of consent and appropriation in social media entertainment

The line between growing one’s virtual brand off the material other people have produced and affiliating with a known brand to push each other’s material simultaneously is how consent is used in honoring and appropriately crediting the source of one’s material or the willful failure to do so.

For Instagram skit platforms, the hierarchy encompasses the people who create their own original content, others who infuse their ideas into already created materials and those who simply add any of these ready-made content on their platform in a bid to ‘promote’ them. A category popular Instagram influencer Tunde Ednut easily falls under.

Known for stoking up several controversial conversations, getting in virtual brawls, facilitating giveaways and raking in immense advertisement deals, his latest jab at singer Speed Darlington who has resurfaced recently with the branding of a social media comic act, claiming to have brought him to limelight might be infuriating on the surface -which is justified-  and untrue considering Speed has been around for a while. What Tunde’s jabs spotlight, however, is his unhealthy pattern of redistributing other people’s content without consent, with the idea that these benefit the owners of these content in some way, whether they want to or not.

The sad thing is that this is not exclusive to Tunde Ednut, whose Instagram contents have garnered him more than one million followers, but other entertainment/comic centered platforms that freely grow their brands by simply putting up other people’s contents. With the number of people behind Speed Darlington, including beauty entrepreneur and Influencer Bobrisky, we might be witnessing the beginning of a more scrutinized content curational process amongst social media influencers.

And we can’t wait to see how it plays out.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Edwin Okolo January 8, 2020

Expect your favorite influencer to get suspended this 2020

Influencer. It has become near impossible to have any reasonable conversation about marketing, advertising or media without referencing the influencer. ...

Edwin Okolo January 7, 2020

Will Queercity be the podcast to finally break through for queer representation in Nigerian media?

Over the last 10 years, we have had a handful of queer-focused Nigerian-run media experiments. The longest-running and most successful ...

Edwin Okolo January 6, 2020

Tacha has left Teebillz, but did she really ever need a manager?

Surprising absolutely no one, the media partnership between former manager of Tiwa Savage, Tunji ‘Teebillz’ Balogun and Big Brother Nigeria ...

Wilfred Okiche January 5, 2020

Concert Review: 2Baba is 20 Years a King

The most important performer in contemporary Nigerian music needs no excuse to hold a live concert. Matter of fact it ...

Op-Ed Editor January 5, 2020

Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and ...

Nelson C.J January 4, 2020

Afrobeats was huge in 2019, so why are prominent artistes left out from this year’s Coachella?

Afrobeat, which is specific to the west African region and Nigerian music with its fecund caliber of creatives have made ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail