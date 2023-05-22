Spyro Reveals Why He Can’t Collaborate with Portable | Portable Claps Back at Spyro’s Diss

Portable, the street singer, has lambasted Spyro for rejecting the possibility of collaboration between them.

In an interview with Cool FM, Spyro stated that Portable wouldn’t be able to deliver the kind of music he would write for him because it’s not his style.

“Not because I have an issue with him, but because our paths don’t cross. Our paths didn’t align. He wouldn’t be able to deliver the kind of music that I would write for him. Because it’s not his style. I think Portable is good o funny enough,” Spyro said.

“It’s intentional when people do the kind of music that Portable does. It’s pretty much intentional. Someone walked up to me and said ‘You know, if you wanna make it you have to be at the extreme end. If you want to do good music, do it, let it be good. If you want to do whack music, let it be really whack.

“I think my writing style is different from his kind of music. And I think Portable can actually even do it. Trust me. I have listened to his songs that I am like Portable did this?”

Reacting via Instagram on Sunday, Portable argued that he has more hit songs than Spyro.

Speaking in pidgin English, the ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner also slammed Spyro for writing him off despite the fact that he (Spyro) is not yet an A-lister.

“Are you whining me Apara or Spyro or what do they call you? You never make am you dey form ajebo. How many shows you don go? Don’t let them push you against helper,” Portable said.

“Come, that’s why I don’t do too many interviews because I know they will ask too many questions. Make you no go dey loose-guard so as not to misyarn.

“When they are calling the industry, you’ll now be forming voice. You are now packaging. See this one o. You this guinea fowl or what are you called? Come and let’s give you chorus make you blow more.

“Shey you dey whine ni? Go and ask your oga.

“Make you blow and let everybody see that you have. Nobody can mime your song. I have had too much songs, I blow. Your song cannot be mimed because it’s just one.

“I can sing all patterns of songs.

“You are saying no one can sing your pattern. You that they still carry to shows.”

