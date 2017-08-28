S’South, S’East governors meet over power devolution

South-South and South-East governors on Sunday said they would continue to demand for the devolution of powers to the states.

The governors met in Port Harcourt on the platform of the South-South, South-East Governors’ Forum.

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said, “As we go into the business of this meeting, let us be confident in the rightness of our course and clear in our considerations that we have been and would continue to be worse off without the will to exploit our political and economic complementarities to drive our ways into political, economic and social prosperity.

“Above all, we must continue to demand for the devolution of powers and resources to the states as well as the institutionalisation of state police, now that there is national consensus on these issues.

“From geo-strategic economic perspective therefore, there is an urgent need to establish and link our cities with railways and super highways; to provide viable and affordable flight services between our cities, and to ensure that cargoes are brought into the country and the regions through our seaports, jetties and ferry services as a veritable means of stimulating economic growth and social progress across our two regions.

“Also, we are all aware that economic growth and social progress are possible only in a peaceful and secure environment. And much as we try to tackle this menace in our respective states by providing the necessary logistic support to the security agencies, perceptions of insecurity are on the rise, doing significant damage to our investment climate thereby preventing reasonable inflow of direct foreign and local investment into the regions.”

Some of those who attended the meeting are Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, his counterpart from Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State

Others in attendance are Acting Governor of Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah; Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke; Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Edo State Deputy Governor; Philip Shaibu and Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ivara Esu.