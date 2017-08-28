“We have our strategic media centres that monitor the social media” | Top 10 quotes from last week

“The quit notices are designed to escalate tension in the country and promote disaffection among citizens. Clearly, the issuers of such notices are irresponsible groups being backed by some people in their respective regions to issue the notices.”

– Former Kaduna State governor, Balarabe Musa giving his two cents on quit notices being issued back and forth around the country.

“We, the Indigenous People of Biafra, and its leadership worldwide under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to place the whole world on notice regarding the illegal and wholesome undemocratic moves by APC government led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari to re-arrest our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who committed no crime known to the laws of the Nigerian state.”

–IPOB. Despite being under trial for treason charges and having flouted many of his bail conditions, followers of Nnamdi Kanu insist he must not be rearrested.

“What are we doing? In the military, we are now taking on it more seriously than ever. We have our strategic media centres that monitor the social media to be able to sieve out and react to all the ones that will be anti-government, be anti-military, (and) be anti-security.”

Major-General John Enenche, the director of Defence Information of the Nigerian Army announced on a TV show that the military will now be monitoring social media activities of Nigerians.

“While the federal government is entitled to continue to defend the corporate existence of Nigeria, the right of any group to disagree with the official stand within the ambit of the law should be respected. Therefore, the purported presidential directive authorising armed soldiers to arrest civilians involved in ‘subversive activities’ should be withdrawn. More so, that it cannot be justified under any law in Nigeria.”

– Femi Falana (SAN) in response to the proposed military monitoring of “hate speech” on social media.

Banter between the digital engagement office of the Presidency and Reno Omokri over the decision of the military that ended up digging up old Wendell-Simlin wounds.

“I have asked six different people who talk about restructuring and the six of them gave me different points of view and the other day some people came to me and what they were talking about doesn’t make sense. So now what are we talking about? We have a country that God has endowed, now the management of that endowment is what now what we have put our hands on, all hands on deck and put out, how do we deal with it? Some of them are nostalgic about immediate the independence, that’s their restructuring and some of them are nostalgic about immediate post-independence, that is their restructuring, some of them are nostalgic about their tribe, that’s their restructuring, I cannot be part of it.”

Now we know one elder Statesman who does not care for restructuring Nigeria – President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Conclusively NANS will not hesitate to call for the scrapping of JAMB if the decision is not withdrawn without further delay.”

National Association of Nigerian Students, in spite of the indefinite ASUU strike made sure to make their opinion known on the reduced cut-off mark of 120.

“I hate to shave, so once I have an opportunity not to work, I let it grow. I don’t keep it for the sake of grooming it. I just leave my beard because I don’t want to shave. I would say that shaving is about the most personal thing I hate to do and it is because I’d have to stop everything I am doing just to shave.”

Richard Mofe-Damijo on why he hates shaving.

I am going to miss everything about my son. Now, there would be no one that would call me to say ‘Mummy where are you? You said you would be home by 7:30 and now it is 7:45. You are 15 minutes late.”

Actress, Eucharia Anunobi on coping after the loss of her son.

“Storm turned Hurricane is getting much bigger and more powerful than projected. Federal Government is on site and ready to respond. Be safe!”

Hurricane Harvey hit the Gulf Coast of the United States last week and President Trump, ofcourse, tweeted about it.

