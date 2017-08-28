Entertainment Roundup: All the highlights from the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards; Taylor Swift breaks records with new single | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment from the weekend down to all that unraveled while you slept through Sunday night – and are sure to buzz all day today.

Kendrick Lamar cops 6 awards, Taylor Swift premiered her new video and Lorde gave the most ridiculous performance at the MTV Music Video Awards

The 34th MTV Video Music Awards that held in Inglewood, California last night was hosted by pop star, Katy Perry and saw some of the most conversation-shaping moments in music and politics all on one stage.

The biggest winner for the night was rapper, Kendrick Lamar who swept six plaques out of the eight he was nominated for. Winning in the biggest category, Video of the Year for his single, ‘HUMBLE.’ and Best Hip Hop Video, Kendrick also opened the show with a fiery performance that we will not forget soon.

Ed Sheeran won Artiste of the Year, Khalid went away with Best New Artiste while Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik took the Best Collaboration award for their Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.

Taylor Swift premiered her new video ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and it left the fans wild in excitement with all the shades she dropped in it. Meanwhile host, Katy Perry made sure to keep Taylor’s name out of her mouth by avoiding to make the announcement of the video but she dropped other not-so-subtle shades on Justin Bieber and the Game of Thrones’ mother of dragons, Daenerys Targaryen.

Susan Bro, mother of the Charlottesville attack victim, Heather Heyer was also on stage to announce the Foundation set up after her daughter lost her life 15 days ago while she also introduced the ‘Fight Against The System‘ award.

Jared Leto and Linkin Park gave a touching tribute to Chester Bennington while Pink was presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award which she received with an inspiring speech about self-love and acceptance.

Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj closed the night with a performance of Perry’s latest single, Swish Swish.

It was a weekend of new arrivals!

Barely three days after he announced he was expecting his first child with his baby mama, Patoranking shared another photo announcing the birth of the child.

Although the baby seemed pretty big for a newborn, we’re sure this photo is not a shot from a music video as many have assumed. Pato is actually a father!

Meanwhile, television host, Marcy Dolapo Oni also welcomed her baby prince and she shared the news via Instagram on Saturday with a caption that tells us that all is well with baby, mum and pops.

“Way Maker, Miracle Worker, Promise Keeper! Thank you Lord for this gift you have given my husband and I. Prince Sijuwade is finally here. Thank you all for your prayers throughout this pregnancy. God will continue to bless you! #HappyMummy #Happydaddy #Mummyyo#Proudparents #Blessed #Issaboy”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was out breaking records…

Before the debut of her music video at the VMAs last night, Taylor Swift had broken records on Spotify and iTunes withe release of the first single from her latest album, Reputation which she announced last week.

The lyric video of the track, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ hit 19 million views in only 24 hours while the song gained over 8 million streams in just its first day on Spotify making it the most streamed song on the globe in day one of release. It also hit number 1 on iTunes.

As of writing, the lyric video has hit 40 million YouTube views while the original video that was premiered at the VMAs only six hours ago has nearly 10 million views.

All these numbers racked up despite the mixed reactions to clips from the video. Some fans had accused Taylor of copying Beyonce’s Formation video.

Beyoncé played on being a plantation owner in Formation & now that Taylor Swift is ripping from it she's trying to be one too #WhiteFeminism pic.twitter.com/P3z0CD1v8E — Casey Hoke (@caseycreates) August 25, 2017