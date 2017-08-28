Fayose, Okorocha compete to claim the worst governor spot in the YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Governors

Rarely would you see grown up men fighting to outdo one another in a game of incompetence. But when it comes to governance, this is the norm. Governors have demonstrated time and again that they are not to be vouched for, neither can they be trusted to deliver on their promises.

In the YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Governors, Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha and his Ekiti counterpart, Ayodele Fayose, engaged in a slugfest on who will come out tops as the worst performing governor, and it ended up in a tie, as no one could outwit the other.

In the week under review, Fayose, who has taken up the role of the archenemy of President Muhammadu Buhari proved that he is all words with no action. The Ekiti governor, who had called on Buhari to return to the country from his medical vacation of “incapacitation” was unavailable at the meeting of governors with the president. Giving the lamest excuse as to why he couldn’t attend the meeting, Fayose proved he’s a scary cat only capable of chasing rats but cowers when the Lion King returns.

While the president was away, Fayose who has been a constant pain in the ass of Buhari’s handlers had said he would love to visit him in the UK. He had also threatened to release pictures of the president who he claimed was on life support, but when Buhari returned, the governor was unavailable as he had to attend a chieftaincy title coronation, where he was crowned the Apesin of Ado-Ekiti.

On his part, Okorocha has dropped down the pecking order following the killing of unarmed innocent civilians during the demolition of Eke-Ukwu Market, the state capital’s main market. One of those reportedly killed by security operatives was identified as Somtochukwu Ibeanusi, a 10-year-old boy. Somtochukwu’s father, Isaiah Ibeanusi said his son died on the spot as he was shot in the head by soldiers, a claim the Army has denied, as the spokesperson for the Brigade, Lieutenant Haruna Tagwai, said its soldiers did not shot anybody. But a video which surfaced online and shared by YNaija proves otherwise, as gunshots were heard during the demolition.

Borno Governor Kashim Shettima retains his number one position in the ranking as he was pivotal to the withdrawal of the quit notice given by Igbos by Arewa youth.

From the best to the worst, see our top ten below.

State Name Party Year Elected Rank This Week Rank Last Week Borno State Kashim Shettima APC 2011 1 1 Abia State Okezie Ikpeazu PDP 2015 2 2 Kaduna State Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai APC 2015 3 3 Anambra State Willie Obiano APGA 2014 4 4 Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa PDP 2015 5 5 Ebonyi State David Umahi PDP 2015 6 6 Bayelsa State Seriake Henry Dickson PDP 2011 7 7 Cross River State Prof. Benedict Ayade PDP 2015 8 8 Enugu State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi PDP 2015 9 9 Kano State Umar Ganduje APC 2015 10 10

