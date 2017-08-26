Why governors were at the Igbo quit notice meeting – Shettima

Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima has said Northern leaders attended the meeting of the coalition of Arewa Youth to ensure that the quit notice to Igbos is withdrawn as agreed.

Shettima was present at the Press Conference where the youth withdrew their quit notice.

The Indigenous People of Biafra had alleged that the northern group which issued the quit notice had the backing of the northern political class as shown in the attendance at the meeting.

But the governor said his appearance served as a pressure on the group.

He said, “We are here principally as a pressure group to support the reverse position taken by the Coalition of Arewa Youths. We are here to politely but meticulously ensure that this press conference holds as planned and to politely monitor and ensure that the quit notice was publicly withdrawn the same way it was publicly declared in June.”