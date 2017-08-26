Kashamu is planning to kill me | Ex-gov Daniel petitions DSS, Police

Former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has alleged that Senator representing Ogun East, Senator Buruji Kashamu, was planning to assassinate him.

The former governor said this in a petition he addressed to the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Mr. Lawal Daura.

The petition reads in part, “The gatekeeper peeped through the pedestrian gate, asking for their identities and mission, they refused to wind down their car window. The gatekeeper then opened the pedestrian gate to continue with his enquiries.

“They asked for his boss ‘OGD’ (the acronym for my full name, Otunba Gbenga Daniel) and he told them that I was not at home. The five men instantly alighted from the car and pushed the gatekeeper inside the compound. They started beating him, saying he was lying and that they had information that I was at home.

“They thereafter asked him how many policemen were in the house and he told them that there were five. They asked him to show them where the policemen were. He led them to the Boys’ Quarters, where they found one of the policemen lying down. Then they asked for his service gun.

“He told them that it was not with him, then they pushed him inside the toilet and locked the door. They returned to the gatekeeper and told him to start showing them round the house, and where the other policemen were. They insisted that they had accurate information that ‘OGD’ was in Abuja and at home.”

He said the men did not realise that he had left Abuja for Ibadan to attend a political meeting.

“I want to inform the Nigeria Police and security agencies that they should put Buruji Kashamu on security watch list and under strict surveillance,” he added.