I hope they have returned too | Buhari mocks #ResumeorResign protesters in London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday made fun of #ResumeOrResign protesters, who protested at the front of the Abuja house, London.

While speaking at a meeting with governors, Buhari said he hopes those Nigerians will return home now that he is back.

Recall that some Nigerians in the UK had protested overnight, over the continued stay of the President abroad.

They had demanded that he resumes his duty or resign.

Buhari, however said he hopes members of the groups sell their properties and come back home.

He said, “I am very happy with the national prayers that cut across religions and ethnicity; people were praying.

“In fact, some groups in London came and sang the national anthem and asked that I should go back home. Indeed, I have come back home. I hope those who went there are not stuck there. (I hope) they will come back and join us.

“Those that are stuck there with the Brexit, I hope they have weighed the implications that it won’t affect them, including those that have property there.

“Those who are not paying tax here; I hope when they sell their property there, they will bring some of the money here. We need it very badly here.”