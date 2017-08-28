The YNaija Tracklist: Our quit notice to northerners, Yoruba still stands – N’Delta militants | Police declare senator a deserter, after accusing IGP of corruption | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.

Reduced cut-off marks will stop Nigerians from going to school abroad – JAMB – YNaija

Our quit notice to northerners, Yoruba still stands – N’Delta militants – YNaija

Northern elders condemn Ohaneze for opposing Kanu’s arrest – YNaija

Kendrick Lamar sweeps 6 awards | Here’s the full list of winners at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – YNaija

Police declare senator a deserter, after accusing IGP of corruption – YNaija

Copyright commission seizes N1.22bn pirated software, broadcast gadgets – Punch

We’re Tired Of Senseless Killings, Say Boko Haram Leaders – Vanguard

Boko Haram ‘commander’: I led Chibok schoolgirls kidnap – The Nation

We will sue Buhari over parley with APC, PDP – NGP chair – Daily Trust

Houston battles ‘unprecedented’ floods – BBC