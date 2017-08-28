The YNaija Tracklist: Our quit notice to northerners, Yoruba still stands – N’Delta militants | Police declare senator a deserter, after accusing IGP of corruption | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.
Reduced cut-off marks will stop Nigerians from going to school abroad – JAMB – YNaija
Our quit notice to northerners, Yoruba still stands – N’Delta militants – YNaija
Northern elders condemn Ohaneze for opposing Kanu’s arrest – YNaija
Kendrick Lamar sweeps 6 awards | Here’s the full list of winners at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – YNaija
Police declare senator a deserter, after accusing IGP of corruption – YNaija
Copyright commission seizes N1.22bn pirated software, broadcast gadgets – Punch
We’re Tired Of Senseless Killings, Say Boko Haram Leaders – Vanguard
Boko Haram ‘commander’: I led Chibok schoolgirls kidnap – The Nation
We will sue Buhari over parley with APC, PDP – NGP chair – Daily Trust
Houston battles ‘unprecedented’ floods – BBC
