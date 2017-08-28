Police declare senator a deserter, after accusing IGP of corruption

The Police has said senator representing Bauchi Central, Isah Misau deserted the Nigeria Police Force.

Police public relations officer, Jimoh Moshood said this in a statement on Sunday while responding to allegations by the professor that Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, collects between N10 million to N15 million from police commissioners seeking favourable posting.

Moshood said the senator was a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), who absconded when he was deployed to Niger state in 2010.

“Senator Isah Hamman Misau dubiously absconded and deserted the Nigeria Police Force on 24th September, 2010 when he was redeployed to Niger State Command and he refused to report, consequent upon which he was queried in line with the Public Service Rules Sections 030301(b)(g)(m) and (o) and 030402(a)(b)(c)(e) and (w), in addition to the previous queries and disciplinary process he was facing when he refused to proceed on Junior command course (JCC) 49/2008 at staff college Jos between 5th January, 2009 and 19th June, 2009,” he said.

“The retirement letter presented to the journalists by DSP Mohammed Isa Hamman is suspiciously forged and dubiously obtained. The letter which was dated 5th March, 2014, a period of more than four years after AP No 57300 DSP Mohammed Isa Hamman (senator Isah Hamman Misau) deserted the force is now being investigated by the force.

“It is on record for the public and the media to verify that, as AP No 57300 DSP Mohammed Isa Hamman was being wanted as a deserter, he contested and lost the Bauchi central senatorial election in 2011 General Elections under Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), at the age of Thirty Seven (37). One Bappa Aliyu Misau contested against him under Congress of Progressive Change (CPC) Political Party; other contestants with him were Mohammed A. Mohammed (ANPP), Ibrahim Mohammed (Labour Party), Alh. Dansallah I. Ningi (MPPP), Ahmed Abdul Ningi (PDP) winner.

“AP. No 57300 DSP Mohammed Isa Hamman absconded from duty and deserted the Force on the 24th September, 2010 but contested the Bauchi central senatorial election in 2011 general elections under Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and got suspected forged retirement letter dated 5th March, 2014, this means that for four years, he is still a Police Officer which made it a criminal act for him to contest election as a Police Officer in service and this is another fraud the Police is investigating against him. He also perpetrated an act of impersonation by acknowledging the receipt of the suspected forged retirement letter as a Deputy commissioner of police (DCP Hamman Isah) instead of his actual rank of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Ref Suspected fake retirement letter)

“DSP Mohammed Isa Hamman got the suspected forged retirement letter in 2014 but he contested the Bauchi Central Senatorial election in 2011 general elections under Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) at that time he was a Deputy Superintendent of Police and a deserter of the Force. This is a clear element and criminal liability of fraud and impersonation because under the law, you cannot be a Police Officer and still stand for election.

“Furthermore, the evidences so far gathered revealed that the suspected forged retirement letter dated 5th March, 2014 which is currently a subject of investigation, was approved within six(6) working days by the Police Service Commission, this is very abnormal as the procedure for processing retirement must have been altered fraudulently.

“The suspicion of the Police on this is that the suspected forged letter was obtained to perpetuate deceit in furtherance of DSP Mohammed Isa Hamman’s fraudulent intentions and this is another reason why the suspected forged letter of retirement being brandished by DSP Mohammed Isa Hamman is being investigated.”

The police spokesman said it was wrong for the senator to accuse the IGP of not remitting N10 billion monthly because the police force is “not a revenue generating agency”.

“Posting and transfers are routine administrative tools to ensure the best performance of police officers toward optimum service delivery for the benefit of the public,” the statement read.

“The inspector-general of police cannot compromise his integrity by receiving money before officers are posted. This allegation is also baseless, unfounded and so should be disregarded and discountenance by the public.

“It is clearly a false allegation and severe distractions for DSP Mohammed Isah Hamman or any other person to wrongly without any proof or evidence accuse the Inspector General of Police of failure to remit money realised from policemen attached to private citizens and oil companies amounting into about N10 billion monthly internally generated revenue (IGR), when the truth and facts are that Nigeria Police Force is not a revenue generating agency.

“These allegations from a dubious and fraudulent deserter deputy superintendent of police (DSP) are ridiculous, baseless and a beer parlour gossip which can only be from someone of unsound mind, unrepentant and habitual liar who patronises Indian hemp joints.”