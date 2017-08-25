Why I didn’t attend Buhari’s meeting with governors – Fayose

The governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose in a tweet on Friday has explained why he did not attend the meeting President Muhammadu Buhari had with the 36 states governors at the State House.
Fayose wrote, “For those insinuating that I shunned the President’s meeting with governors, I didn’t. I had my installation as Apesin of Ado Ekiti slated for today.
“Guests were already in Ekiti since yesterday for the chieftaincy title installation before I received notice of the meeting with the President.
“There was no how I could have abandoned the people here in Ado Ekiti for the impromptu meeting with the President.
“Also, there is Udiroko, a major festival in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital tomorrow to which I am committed.”
For those insinuating that I shunned d President's meeting with govs,I didn't.I had my installation as Apesin of Ado Ekiti slated for today.
— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) August 25, 2017
Guests were already in Ekiti since yesterday for the chieftaincy title installation before I received notice of d meeting with the President
— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) August 25, 2017
There was no how I could have abandoned the people here in Ado Ekiti for the impromptu meeting with the President.
— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) August 25, 2017
Also, there is Udiroko, a major festival in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital tomorrow to which I am committed.
— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) August 25, 2017
Follow @ynaija on Twitter
10 Comments
I know Buhari would have been more excited to receive you the way Jonathan used to receive Amaechi, Oshiomole and the others.
shamelss goat…..why are you still alive??….and you still have the guts to speak publicly with your rotten faggot mouth!…’Dan iska kawai’..
Where u invited? Let me check again
Bastard animal, ur absence is never recognised over there
Na shame no go let you see Buhari, mumu jeje governor
that is d peoples governor
Shame shame shame. You can say dt again! Yeye man dt can defend himself. God pass una.your month can’t follow you to Aso Rock cos of shame.
Ayo the smart alec. First, you dodged going to London in order to avoid getting the Alamiesegha treatment from the metropolitan police. Secondly, you knew a ghost will haunt you at the Villa. You’ll be scared to death seeing the ‘ghost’ you’ve dreamt of for so long. Bloody clown.
Ode. Who cares. Abi won ka won won o pe. Shio.
Full Shame And Fear The Lion,shame On U