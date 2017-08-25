Why I didn’t attend Buhari’s meeting with governors – Fayose

The governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose in a tweet on Friday has explained why he did not attend the meeting President Muhammadu Buhari had with the 36 states governors at the State House.

Fayose wrote, “For those insinuating that I shunned the President’s meeting with governors, I didn’t. I had my installation as Apesin of Ado Ekiti slated for today.

“Guests were already in Ekiti since yesterday for the chieftaincy title installation before I received notice of the meeting with the President.

“There was no how I could have abandoned the people here in Ado Ekiti for the impromptu meeting with the President.

“Also, there is Udiroko, a major festival in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital tomorrow to which I am committed.”

