I won’t be part of those calling for restructuring – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said he would not be one of those calling for restructuring.

In an interview with Channels Television, Obasanjo said Nigerians should be fighting for inclusiveness instead of restructuring.

He said Nigerians should concern themselves with how the country’s resources could be effectively managed.

“I have asked six different people who talk about restructuring and the six of them gave me different points of view and the other day some people came to me and what they were talking about doesn’t make sense,” Obasanjo said.

“So now what are we talking about? We have a country that God has endowed, now the management of that endowment is what now what we have put our hands on, all hands on deck and put out, how do we deal with it?

“Some of them are nostalgic about immediate the independence, that’s their restructuring and some of them are nostalgic about immediate post-independence, that is their restructuring, some of them are nostalgic about their tribe, that’s their restructuring, I cannot be part of it.

“My own restructuring is what I have said, we have to restructure our mentality, we have to restructure our mind, we have to restructure our understanding of Nigeria. What country do we want? And if we decide on what kind of country we want, how do we get that country? All hands on deck, how do we get inclusive, how do we get every Nigerian feeling a sense of… having a stake in the country.”