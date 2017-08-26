We will call for the scrapping of JAMB if low cut-off mark is not reversed – NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said it would call for the scrapping of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over its new admission cut-off marks.

NANS National Public Relations Officer, Bestman Okereafor made this known in a statement in Enugu on Saturday.

The union said it would take the decision if JAMB does not reverse the low cut off points.

“Conclusively NANS will not hesitate to call for the scrapping of JAMB if the decision is not withdrawn without further delay.

“The national leadership of the apex students governing body, National Association of Nigerian Students, frowned at the drastic reduction of the JAMB unified cut off mark to 120, for admission into Nigeria universities.

“NANS sees this as a means of further degrading the level of the already falling and failing academic performance and excellence in Nigeria institutions.

“In lieu of this, NANS under the able leadership of the proactive NANS President, Comrade Aruna Kadiri, is calling on JAMB to reverse this inimical act without further delay or face the anger of Nigerian students,’’ Okereafor said.