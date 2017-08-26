BREAKING: 3 dead in Owerri market protest

A protest by Owerri natives following the demolition of the Eke Onunwa market by the state government has led to the death of three people on Saturday, NAN reports.

Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Enwerem, however could not confirm the casualty.

It was learnt that one of the protesters was hit and killed by a stray bullet fired by security operatives deployed to maintain order after the demolition.

The protesters reacted by proceeding to set fire to the property belonging to some residents.

This led to a fight between the residents and those protesters resulting in the death of two others.

Details later…