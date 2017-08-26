Donald Trump live-tweets Hurricane Harvey

President Donald Trump on Friday live-tweeted updates about Hurricane Harvey, a storm threatening the southern coasts of Texas and Louisiana.

Trump, who travelled to Camp David on Friday, said he is “closely watching” the hurricane and offered updates straight out of weather forecasts about the progress of the storm.

“Federal Government is on site and ready to respond,” he said in one tweet, adding, “Be safe!”

Trump is facing his first major natural disaster crisis as president.

