How I mentored Wizkid, Asa, P-Square, others – Sound Sultan

Veteran musician, Sound Sultan has said he mentored and inspired some of the biggest artistes in Nigerian music industry at the moment.

In a recent interview with Vanguard, the singer said he moulded the likes of Wizkid, D’banj, Timaya, Asa and P-Square into what they have become.

“So many artistes that are big now, when they were budding artistes I inspired and motivated them. From P-Square to Wizkid, Dbanj, Timaya, Asa, and all the other guys”, he said.

He added that the fact that he mentors young artistes does not mean his career would not move.

“That I want to mentor young up and coming artistes doesn’t stop my own career movement, it’s more like a positive energy; it’s not something you need to take a break from. You don’t have to wait for your fire to die down before igniting another person’s, while your fire is burning you can use it to ignite another person’s fire, so they could feed off the good energy that you emit. That’s why I’m always here; I feel I’ve already done my own thing, all I do now is to satisfy my fans, use the attention and limelight to influence another person”, he said.