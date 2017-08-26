Sebastian Gorka forced out as White House adviser

An outspoken adviser to President Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka has been forced out of his position at the White House, two administration officials said on Friday.

One of the officials said chief of staff, John F. Kelly had made known his intention not to keep Gorka during internal discussions over the last week.

The official said Gorka had been on vacation for at least the last two weeks.

Gorka was quoted as saying that given which “forces” were on the rise in the White House, the best way for him to support the president was from outside it.

The White House had put out an unattributed statement saying that he no longer works in the administration, but that he did not resign.

Gorka had said that in fighting terrorism, white supremacists should not be a concern. He made the remarks shortly before the racially charged violence in Charlottesville.