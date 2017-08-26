Ben Bruce’s constituents apologise for recall threats

Constituents of Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Murray-Bruce have apologised for threatening to recall him.

Leaders of student bodies, Samuel Tari (Nembe), Ambrose Joseph (Brass) and Mark John (Ogbia) had on Tuesday accused the senator of neglecting his constituents.

However, on Friday, the student leader apologised, stating that they didn’t get their facts right.

“We sincerely apologise for the comments we made regarding distinguished Senator Ben Murray-Bruce,” the statement read.

“We did not have our facts correct when we made the statement we did. We relied on unverified hearsay which have since proved to be wrong and now that we have established the truth we which to state the following:

“Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has visited his constituencies multiple times since his election.

“Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has contributed to the development of Bayelsa East over and beyond his constitutional requirements including influencing the Silverbird Group to invest in the area and employ natives of Bayelsa East, and

“Senator Ben Murray-Bruce is not an ‘Abuja based’ politician but a man who is intricately connected to his people.

“We regret the inconveniences we have caused to Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and his constituents, friends and family and we hereby withdraw our earlier statements with its ultimatum and demands.”