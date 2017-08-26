You are desperately seeking relevance | Kashamu replies Daniel

Senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu has described the allegations made against him by former governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel as a ‘hoax’.

The former governor in a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Department of State Services had alleged that Kashamu tried to murder him at his Abuja residence.

But in a statement by Austin Oniyokor, his spokesman, Kashamu said the former governor “is merely hallucinating.”

“Pray, why would Senator Kashamu go after a man who is at the twilight of his political career?” the statement said.

“He is desperate to score a cheap political point and seek relevance for his dimming political career, he has to raise the false alarm and pin it on someone who does not even care if he exists.

“By the grace of God, the Distinguished Senator Buruji Kashamu is PDP’s highest political office holder in Ogun state despite the OGD’s (Daniel) efforts to make him lose the election.

“So, why would he want to attack a former governor who has lost political relevance six years after leaving office? Is OGD the only former governor in Ogun state?”

The statement added that Kashamu has never had any record of violence since he joined politics, unlike Daniel.

“Clearly, OGD is hallucinating and afraid of his shadows. Otherwise, what would have been expected of sane mind was to report the incident to the police and allow them to do their job of investigating the incident,” it read.

“In doing this, he has assumed the role of the accuser, investigator and prosecutor or judge in his own case. What a childish way to play cheap politics!”