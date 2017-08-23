[The Legislative Blog]: Senator Murray-Bruce’s constituents are threatening to recall him and we’re wondering why

While we’re still grappling with the lengthy and tiring recall process that is set to see Kogi West representative, Senator Dino Melaye out of the upper chamber and mark a milestone for Nigeria’s democracy, another Senator may soon be facing the same fate in the hands of his constituents.

So, constituents of Bayelsa East senatorial district have threatened to snatch “Common Sense” senator, Ben Murray-Bruce off his seat in the upper chamber and ever since we received the news, we’ve questioned the intention of these people who have been described as “mainly students”.

First, we’re super tempted to believe this is another attempt by a group of young Nigerians to jump on a bandwagon. When Senator Dino Melaye’s recall process kicked off months ago, we saw a number of minority groups come forward to raise threats against other lawmakers including Senate President Bukola Saraki. A group called Kwara Must Change accused Saraki of “pursuing personal interest” and ignoring his primary responsibility to his constituency.

In that same month, some Dino Melaye loyalists accused Majority leader of the Kogi House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole of mobilizing youths against their senator and also threatened a “counter recall”. It was starting to look like politicians and their cronies had just gotten exposed to a new way of attacking one another and intents became questionable.

Till date, we’re yet to see progress with Dino Melaye’s recall process. Will he actually be sent out of the legislative chamber? We can tell the man is certain that he’s not going anywhere and it’s hard to disagree with him considering the controversy that has beset the entire process from the get go.

Bayelsan constituents have given Murray-Bruce a 10-day ultimatum to act or they’ll protest against him at the National Assembly. Their grievances are similar to Saraki’s accusers. They said, “Since Murray-Bruce became a senator, he has failed to look into the basic needs and challenges currently bedeviling the Bayelsa East Senatorial District, such as issues of education, as most of our students cannot access good quality education. He has failed to attract a single project to the district in terms of infrastructure, roads and others. He has continuously and deliberately ignored efforts by the people to create a working relationship that will bring out purposeful leadership for our people”.

We hope he can deliver on these in 10 days.