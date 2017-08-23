“We remain resolute and steadfast as victory is certain” – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) through the President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, in a bulletin on the strike, asked members of the union to disregard the comment by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, that the strike was illegal.

He said, according to Punch, “Our national struggle to revitalise the Nigerian university system is comprehensive and total. We remain resolute and steadfast as victory is certain.”

Also, the ASUU chairman at the University of Ibadan, Dr Deji Omole said it was deceitful for the minister to insinuate that the N23 billion earned allowances, which the Federal Government promised to pay soon, were only for lecturers.

He explained that the said earned allowances were for both deserving academic and non-academic staff, stressing that it was too early for Ngige to embark on cheap blackmail.