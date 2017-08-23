Barcelona set to launch final bid for Liverpool’s Coutinho

Barcelona FC are preparing to launch one last bid in an attempt to land Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, according to reports.

In recent months, the Brazilian has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp – he has also handed in a transfer request this summer.

The Reds have, however, rejected bids of £72m, £90m and £118m for their man.

According to The Sun, Barca will return with a final offer for the 26-year-old and will test Liverpool’s resolve one last time with a massive £136 million bid.

The offer would be £100 million up front with the rest as add-ons, the report claims.